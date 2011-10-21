Freeport Indonesia miners union restarts pay talks

JAKARTA Oct 21 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc resumed pay talks with its workers union on Friday to try to end a month-long strike at its giant Indonesia mine, union spokesman Juli Parorrongan said.

"I am at the negotiating table now with the firm. We have started negotiations on worker demands and the strike, and we are trying to seek a solution," Parorrongan said.

He said the two sides were given a one day deadline by the local government to reach an agreement, though he saw such a quick resolution as unlikely. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)