Freeport Indonesia says yet to fix damaged concentrate pipeline

JAKARTA Nov 1 Freeport Indonesia said on Tuesday it was operating its giant Grasberg copper mine at reduced rates and has yet to fix its main pipeline to take concentrate to its port because of security concerns.

No concentrate was heading from the world's second biggest copper mine to its port in the Papua region, the firm said. It declared a force majeure last week on some concentrate sales. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

