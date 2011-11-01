Freeport Indonesia says yet to fix damaged concentrate pipeline

JAKARTA Nov 1 Freeport Indonesia said on Tuesday it was operating its giant Grasberg copper mine at reduced rates and has yet to fix its main pipeline to take concentrate to its port because of security concerns.
No concentrate was heading from the world's second biggest copper mine to its port in the Papua region, the firm said. It declared a force majeure last week on some concentrate sales. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
E*Trade not moving to match Schwab's price cuts -CFO
NEW YORK, Feb 7 Discount brokerage E*Trade does not plan to follow its competitor Charles Schwab's price cuts, the online trading platform's chief financial officer said on Tuesday at Credit Suisse's Financial Services Forum.
BRIEF-LOGISTICARE AND LYFT ANNOUNCE NATIONWIDE PARTNERSHIP
* LOGISTICARE-PARTNERSHIP ALLOWS ELIGIBLE RIDERS TO REQUEST ON-DEMAND SERVICES PROVIDED BY LYFT THROUGH CO'S COMMERCIAL, STATE, MANAGED CARE ORGANIZATION CLIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: