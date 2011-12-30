版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 30日 星期五 11:06 BJT

Freeport Indonesia workers to return to mine on Monday - union

JAKARTA Dec 30 Workers at Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc's Indonesia unit will return to the Grasberg mine on Monday at the end of a three-month strike after making a deal with a local contractor, a senior union official said on Friday.

Contractor PT Kuala Pelabuhan Indonesia (KPI) has agreed to rehire about 700 workers who went on strike with no sanctions, union spokesman Virgo Solossa said.

