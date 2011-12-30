Freeport Indonesia workers to return to mine on Monday - union

BRIEF-New flyer industries Inc's new contract is valued at about $202 mln
* Seattle awards New Flyer a contract for 222 xcelsior transit buses
JAKARTA Dec 30 Workers at Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc's Indonesia unit will return to the Grasberg mine on Monday at the end of a three-month strike after making a deal with a local contractor, a senior union official said on Friday.
Contractor PT Kuala Pelabuhan Indonesia (KPI) has agreed to rehire about 700 workers who went on strike with no sanctions, union spokesman Virgo Solossa said.
* Seattle awards New Flyer a contract for 222 xcelsior transit buses
* Bar Harbor Bankshares reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
Feb 8 A former National Security Agency contractor was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges he willfully retained national defense information, in what U.S. officials have said may have been the largest heist of classified government information in history.