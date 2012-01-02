Freeport Indonesia union says delays return to work

JAKARTA Jan 2 Workers at Freeport McMoran
Copper & Gold Inc's Indonesia unit delayed their return
after a three-month strike because 500 employees of
sub-contractors lack job security, a senior union official said
on Monday.
The workers hope to resolve the dispute and start heading
back to the Grasberg mine in the central highlands of Papua
island, eastern Indonesia, on Tuesday, said union spokesman
Virgo Solossa by telephone.
"It's likely that we will be back to work tomorrow as around
500 workers from several sub-contractor companies still have
issues that need to be settled first. Today we want to make sure
that all contractors have no issues," Solossa said.
The strike at the world's second-largest copper mine shook
labour relations in Southeast Asia's largest economy because it
was a high-profile attempt by workers to gain a larger share of
the rewards in a booming economy.
The strike ended on Dec. 14 with a deal under which Freeport
agreed to a pay increase of roughly 40 percent for around 8,000
union members and to a framework for a better deal for roughly
15,000 other non-union workers and contractors.
Arizona-based Freeport earlier said it expected full
operations at the Grasberg mine to resume in early 2012.
The union has not returned to work largely because of a
dispute with contractor PT Kuala Pelabuhan Indonesia (KPI) over
possible sanctions on workers who took part in the strike. Last
week KPI agreed to rehire about 700 workers who went on strike
with no sanctions, the union said.
Monday's dispute appeared to be similar to the union's with
KPI.