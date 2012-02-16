Freeport Indonesia to renegotiate mining contract -govt

JAKARTA Feb 16 Freeport McMoRan Copper &
Gold Inc will renegotiate their contract with the
Indonesian government that allows it to run Grasberg, the second
largest copper mine in the world, the energy ministry said on
Thursday.
Indonesian politicians have regularly voiced their desire to
get a greater share of profits from foreign mining companies and
Energy Minister Jero Wacik has said this as a top policy
priority.
"The renegotiation will be done for fairer contracts and
agreements for the Indonesian national interest," said an energy
ministry statement.
The Grasberg mine in the central highlands of Papua, eastern
Indonesia, is slowly getting back to normal after a three-month
strike that shook labor relations in Southeast Asia's largest
economy.