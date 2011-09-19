Freeport says hundreds of workers return to Indonesia mine

JAKARTA, Sept 19 Freeport Indonesia said that hundreds of workers were returning to its strike-hit Grasberg copper and gold mine on Monday, after about 1,500 returned at the weekend.

Freeport spokesman Ramdani Sirait declined to comment on the impact on production from some of the 8,000 striking workers returning. The workers' union had declared a month-long strike at the world's third-biggest copper mine from Sept 15. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Neil Chatterjee)