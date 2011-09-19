Freeport says hundreds of workers return to Indonesia mine

BRIEF-IASIS Healthcare announces first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly medical loss ratio was 85.3 pct, compared to 89.5% in prior year quarter Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, Sept 19 Freeport Indonesia said that hundreds of workers were returning to its strike-hit Grasberg copper and gold mine on Monday, after about 1,500 returned at the weekend.
Freeport spokesman Ramdani Sirait declined to comment on the impact on production from some of the 8,000 striking workers returning. The workers' union had declared a month-long strike at the world's third-biggest copper mine from Sept 15. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Neil Chatterjee)
* IEC Electronics Corp - expect revenue decrease will persist through q2 of fiscal 2017
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 A fire in the workers' barracks of BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, left three workers injured early Friday, the company said.