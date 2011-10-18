Freeport Indonesia hopes to ship available concentrates

JAKARTA Oct 18 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold said on Tuesday it still hopes to ship dried copper concentrates available at the port at its vast Grasberg mine in Indonesia but does not have a timeline for when repairs on the damaged pipe carrying concentrates would be completed.

A Freeport Indonesia spokesman told Reuters the company is continuing to assess the security situation after the pipeline was cut in what the firm described as sabotage and is considering a controlled shutdown of the entire mine.

"We still have concentrate that's been dried at the port side. The last I heard, there were hopes to continue loading concentrate on ships," the spokesman said.

"We still have people in Tembagapura, who are going to work." Tembagapura is where the mine is located.

But the roads connecting the port are still blocked, causing problems to the company, he said.

"The road to the port is blocked and has been blocked since last Monday, which means we can't get the supplies that we need," he added. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Writing by Ramthan Hussain; Editing by Sugita Katyal)