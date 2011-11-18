Gunmen kill one near strike-bound Freeport Indonesia mine

TIMIKA, Indonesia Nov 18 Gunmen killed a
company security guard on Friday near Freeport McMoRan Copper &
Gold Inc's strike-bound Grasberg mine, police said, in
the latest violence to beset the U.S. firm's paralysed
Indonesian operations.
Violence in remote Papua province has escalated during the
two-month strike that has halted production at the world's
second biggest copper mine and led Freeport to declare a force
majeure on exports last month.
The latest shooting, in a region gripped by sporadic
violence because of a separatist movement, occurred near a bus
terminal from where employees set out for the mountain mine.
"Unknown gunmen shot a patrol car, and the driver was
wounded with a gunshot in the head and died," said a police
officer, who declined to be indentified.
He said a police officer was also shot in the incident and
was in critical condition, but offered no further details.
Freeport Indonesia's spokesman Ramdani Sirait confirmed
there had been a shooting, but did not elaborate.
Security concerns are hampering the firm's efforts to repair
sabotaged pipelines that take copper concentrate from the mine
to its port in Papua in Indonesia's easternmost province.
Freeport is hoping to resolve the strike over pay,
Indonesia's longest mining stoppage, by Christmas. For a factbox
on the strike see.
Human rights activists have urged U.S. President Barack
Obama, in Indonesia on Friday for a regional meeting of leaders,
to raise concerns over rights abuses linked to the separatist
movement and security at the Freeport mine with his Indonesian
counterpart Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.
(Reporting by Samuel Wanda; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Ron
Popeski)