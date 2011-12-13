REFILE-UPDATE 3-Freeport Indonesia union to sign deal, end strike

* Three-month strike has crippled output at mine
* Deal for 37 pct pay rise due on Tuesday or Wednesday -
union
* Indonesia sees more strikes by workers over pay
* Mine's return would give copper smelters edge in price
talks
By Olivia Rondonuwu
JAKARTA, Dec 13 Freeport McMoRan Copper &
Gold Inc and its Indonesian workers' union expect to
sign a pay deal soon, ending a 3-month strike that has crippled
production at the world's second biggest copper mine, union
officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
The strike has been the highest profile stoppage among a
slew of worker pay protests in Indonesia - signs of growing
unrest over rising costs and a sense that the country's economic
success is not being shared by all.
The two sides have agreed to a pay rise of 37 percent over
two years to end Indonesia's longest-running industrial dispute,
including a 24 percent rise in the first year, said Juli
Parorrongan, spokesman of the Freeport Indonesia union.
The union earlier expected the deal to be signed at midday
in Jakarta on Tuesday, though its vice-chairman Yoel Yalemal
said that could be delayed until late Tuesday or into Wednesday.
The reason for the delay was not clear, though such delays are
common given slow moving Indonesian bureaucracy.
"Everything's ready ... I've pushed my flight back from
tonight to tomorrow night," said Yalemal, referring to his trip
from Jakarta back to the mine area in Indonesia's eastern Papua
region.
Freeport declined to comment.
It was not clear when the U.S. firm would be able to resume
production at the remote mountain Grasberg mine or end a force
majeure declared in October on exports, which helped boost
copper prices.
Prices for copper, used in power and construction, have
fallen by about 12 percent since the stoppage began on Sept. 15,
mostly due to uncertainty surrounding the European debt crisis,
though supply worries have helped limit the price fall.
"It's positive for copper mine supply ... it should be
negative (for prices)... It's good news for (Chinese) domestic
copper smelters," said Grace Qu, a China-based copper consultant
for CRU.
Benchmark copper prices on the London Metal Exchange
fell half a percent after the Freeport news to $7,567.25 a tonne
before recovering to $7,626 a tonne by 1045 GMT.
The union initially sought a pay rise to as much as $200 an
hour, versus current pay of $2-$3 an hour. It had steadily
dropped its demand in recent weeks to around $7.50 an hour, a
level still deemed "excessive" by Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson,
who has been in Jakarta to help broker a deal.
Many Freeport Indonesia workers, who are mostly Christians,
had been worried they would not be able to afford to celebrate
Christmas due to the strike, since they are not getting paid,
leading to a push for a deal in the past week.
The pay deal could spur workers elsewhere in
Indonesia to press for higher wages in Southeast Asia's largest
economy.
The pay deal is twice the size of one awarded by Jakarta's
governor late last month to avert a strike by more than 85,000
workers.
"If somebody asks for more, everybody will follow. That's a
fact," Alwin Lubis, president director at Indonesian miner Aneka
Tambang told Reuters recently. "That is what we're
worried about."
COPPER PRICE TALKS
The Grasberg mine has the world's biggest gold reserves and
also produces silver. It is part-owned by the government, which
tried to mediate a deal as it is losing $8 a million a day in
taxes.
Freeport had warned investors it may not achieve its
fourth-quarter production and sales targets owing to the strike.
It had expected sales of 185 million pounds of copper and
280,000 ounces of gold from Grasberg in the fourth quarter.
Papua has seen a long-running independence movement over
resource revenues, and striking workers have been joined by
spear-wielding tribesmen to blockade Freeport's supply routes.
While a pay deal is likely to end a blockade on
the company's supply of food and fuel, restarting exports will
take longer since the company needs to repair its main pipeline
carrying metal concentrate to its port. The pipe was sabotaged
and repairs were hampered by the security situation.
However, the resumption of Grasberg output is likely to give
copper processing smelters bargaining power in talks with mines
over treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) for converting
concentrate into refined metal.
"The settlement will give smelters a bit of an edge in TC/RC
discussions," said Nick Trevethan, senior commodities strategist
at Australia and New Zealand Bank.
Freeport agreed a term TC/RC of $63.5 a tonne and 6.35 U.S.
cents a pound for clean, standard copper concentrate for
delivery in 2012 with major Chinese smelter Jiangxi Copper
and Japanese smelter Pan Pacific Copper
. The fees were 12.4 percent higher than this year's
charges.