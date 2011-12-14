Freeport Indonesia workers "to return to work Saturday"

JAKARTA Dec 14 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc workers at the Indonesia Grasberg mine are expected to return to work on Saturday, ending a three-month strike which has crippled production, a union official said on Wednesday.

The firm and the union are expected to sign a pay deal, with the firm agreeing to a rise of 37 percent over two years, within days.

"The firm has asked us to mobilise workers back to work on December 17 and we have agreed as part of the pay deal," said union field coordinator Hengki Binur.

"But we want one other condition; we want a guarantee from Freeport and its units that the workers who have joined the strike will not get any problem when they return to work."