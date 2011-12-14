UPDATE 5-Freeport signs deal to end Indonesia copper mine strike

* Deal for 37 percent pay rise over 2 yrs, extra benefits

* Union says workers to return to work on Saturday

* Grasberg is world's second-biggest copper mine

* Holds largest gold reserves, produces silver

* Freeport: limited shipments till full operations in early 2012

By Olivia Rondonuwu

JAKARTA, Dec 14 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc expects full operations at its Indonesia mine to resume by early 2012 after reaching a pay deal on Wednesday to end a three-month strike that paralysed output at the world's second-biggest copper deposit .

The deal, which includes a pay rise of 37 percent over two years for workers, ends Indonesia's longest-running industrial dispute and was achieved as pressure grew to find an agreement before Christmas.

Freeport said it had begun ramping up milling operations at the remote Grasberg mine, which also holds the world's largest gold reserves and produces silver, although shipments would be limited this month.

"Workers will begin reporting to their positions in the coming days," Freeport Indonesia said in a statement. "Shipments of concentrate are expected to be limited until full operations are restored, which is expected by early 2012."

Freeport and the union said wages would be lifted 24 percent in the first year and 13 percent in the second. Freeport said "mutually acceptable terms" had been reached.

However, comments by union spokesman Juli Parorrongan suggested the U.S. miner might still face further disputes.

"This is the first page of the struggle, and not the end," Parorrongan said after the deal.

Indonesia has been hit by several other strikes in sectors as diverse as telecoms and retail since the Freeport strike started in mid-September, signs of growing unrest over rising costs and a sense that financial success in Southeast Asia's largest economy is not being shared by all.

Freeport's CEO Richard Adkerson, who has been in Jakarta in recent weeks to help negotiate the deal, declined to comment. The agreement was signed by the CEO of Freeport's local unit, Armando Mahler, and the head of the union, Sudiro.

The company has said it was losing 2 million pounds of copper and 3,000 ounces of gold in daily production. The firm's stock has lost nearly 10 percent since the strike started, amid global market volatility.

The strike action has helped support copper prices, which have been pushed lower on worries about weak global demand, so a resumption in output could undermine prices. Benchmark copper in London extended losses after news of the Freeport deal to trade down 2.6 percent by 1334 GMT on Wednesday.

The strike in Papua, eastern Indonesia, has been running since mid-September and the firm declared force majeure on its exports from Grasberg in October, freeing it from contractual obligations.

The firm's operations have been crippled by attacks on pipelines, employees and blockades by workers and spear-wielding tribesmen that have cut off its food and fuel supplies in a remote region with few roads.

The striking workers will return to work and lift road blocks on Saturday, the union said, after a deal that also gave them extra benefits such as allowances for housing, education and pensions.

"The firm has asked us to mobilise workers back to work on Dec. 17 and we have agreed as part of the pay deal," union field coordinator Hengki Binur said.

Even after workers return, it is likely to take some days to ramp up production, and longer to resume shipments. The firm needs to repair a sabotaged pipeline that takes metal concentrate from the mine to its port, although Freeport said in its statement those repairs were "substantially complete".

The union initially pushed for a pay rise to as much as $200 an hour, versus current pay of $2-$3 an hour, after finding out that other Freeport workers around the world earned 10 times as much as their workers and as it eyed a rally in gold prices to record highs this year.

It steadily dropped its demands in recent weeks to around $7.50 an hour, a level still deemed "excessive" by Adkerson.

"I hope that with this strike, the company will treat us more as equals in operating their business cycle," said union spokesman Parorrongan.

Freeport said future wage negotiations would be based on living costs and the competitiveness of wages within Indonesia.

The current pay agreement is closer to the 35 percent rise offered by the company in recent weeks . The total extra cost to the company was not clear.

Freeport Indonesia, part owned by the Indonesian government, has 23,000 workers at its Grasberg operations. Many are Christians and have been worried they would not be able to celebrate Christmas since they are not getting paid during the strike, leading to a greater push for an agreement in recent weeks and potentially a better deal for Freeport.