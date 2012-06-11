版本:
Freeport Indonesia gets green light for ore exports

JAKARTA, June 11 Indonesia has granted permission to Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc to export unprocessed ore, after the government imposed new rules on mining exports, the company said on Monday.

Indonesia in May asked all miners to submit plans to build smelters to add value to the country's mining sector ahead of a 2014 ban on raw mineral exports, as well as imposing a 20 percent export duty on ore exports.

