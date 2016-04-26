UPDATE 2-Indonesia estimates value of Freeport unit two-thirds below offer

* Indonesia calculates Freeport unit stake value at $630 mln
* Freeport offered to sell 10.64 pct stake at $1.7 bln in
Jan
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, April 26 Indonesia has proposed a value
for a 10.64 percent stake in Freeport-McMoran Inc's
local unit that is about two-thirds below the figure the company
proposed in January.
Copper miner Freeport's unit is valued at about $630 million
and the U.S.-based parent has been asked to revise its offer, an
Indonesian mining ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.
Freeport had offered to sell the stake in its Indonesian
operations, including the Grasberg copper and gold mining
complex, at $1.7 billion in January.
Under an agreement reached with Indonesia in mid-2014,
Freeport must sell the government a greater share of its
Grasberg mine and invest in domestic processing to win an
extension of its operating contract when it expires in 2021.
Freeport wants to invest $18 billion to expand its
operations, including underground mining, but is seeking
government assurances first that it will get a contract
extension.
"Based on the replacement value, the government calculates
[the stake] to be worth around $630 million," ministry spokesman
Sudjatmiko told Reuters, referring to a 2013 regulation that
sets out how the government calculates mining stakes.
In all of Freeport's agreements with the Indonesian
government, the company has indicted that a sale would be at
fair market value, Freeport Chief Executive Richard Adkerson
said.
"That's consistent with our contract and that remains our
position," Adkerson said on a conference call with analysts to
discuss Freeport's first-quarter results.
The Indonesian government wants to increase its ownership of
Freeport Indonesia to 20 percent from 9.36 percent currently. A
further 10 percent must be divested to the government by the end
of 2019.
"We have asked Freeport to revise their offer. Once we reach
an agreement on price we can make a timeline," he added.
The U.S. mining giant valued its Indonesian asset, one of
the world's biggest copper mines, at $16.2 billion.
But the amount was immediately criticised by Indonesia's
state-owned enterprise minister Rini Soemarno, who hoped one of
two government-owned companies, miner Aneka Tambang
(Antam) or aluminium producer PT Inalum, would buy the
stake.
"We will review and respond to every statement we receive
from the government," Riza Pratama, a spokesman for Freeport
Indonesia, said without elaborating.
Freeport's valuation of its Indonesian unit was based on an
analysis of "fair market value for the Grasberg mining
operations," Pratama said.
