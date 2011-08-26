UPDATE 3-Freeport Indonesia copper miners plan strike soon

* Grasberg workers fail to agree pay level in talks

JAKARTA, Aug 26 Workers at Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold's (FCX.N) Grasberg mine in Indonesia plan to stage a strike in coming days after talks with the company failed to resolve a pay dispute, a move that could tighten global copper supplies and lift prices.

A strike would be the second in two months at Grasberg, the world's third biggest copper mine that also has the biggest gold reserves, after an eight-day stoppage in July caused production losses and helped push copper prices to three-month highs.

The worker union's deadline for a pay deal was Friday, although the U.S. company still hoped to extend the talks to avoid another strike.

"Management of (local unit) PT Freeport Indonesia expects to continue negotiation in good faith to reach an agreement fair and reasonable for our non-staff employees," said spokesman Eric Kinneberg.

"Management's goal is to conclude the... negotiations in a mutually satisfactory manner that is fair and reasonable for all parties," he wrote in an email from Freeport's headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.

Union official Virgo Solossa told Reuters the talks were deadlocked. "The gap between what we wanted and what the company offered was enormous. They think a bonus is considered a rise, for us a pay rise is a pay rise," said Solossa.

It was not clear exactly when a strike would start or how long it would last. The firm says the July strike by 8,000 workers halted ore shipments and caused a production loss of 60,000 ounces of gold and 35 million pounds (15,876 tonnes) of copper.

"It is one of the biggest mines in the world and the market is tight since we are in a deficit situation. I think anything that can exacerbate that tightness will give copper a big turn," said David Thurtell, metals analyst at Citigroup. "The Grasberg strike can be potentially more serious as there is no indication on how long it would last."

Copper prices ended up for a fourth straight day on Friday, as investors banking on a second-half demand revival in China and longer-term supply tightness stepped up purchases.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 ended the day up $45 at $9,075 per tonne. In New York, the active December COMEX contract HGZ1 rose 1.95 cents to settle at $4.1175 per pound.

The pay dispute and strike threat at Grasberg comes as a prolonged strike at Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, is seen pushing a global shortfall of copper concentrate deeper into deficit this year.

Grasberg workers returned to the remote mountain mine in Papua after the firm agreed to bring forward pay talks that had been scheduled for later this year and to not penalise union leaders. But the key issue of pay level was left unresolved.

"I would think that Freeport would want to negotiate this quickly because this is really their only asset. Single-asset companies are vulnerable to any downtime so I think they'll look to address this quickly," said Mark Pervan, senior commodity analyst at Australia and New Zealand Bank.

Freeport has offered workers a 10 percent pay rise in the coming year and another 10 percent for the following year, according to a company source, who declined to be identified because the talks were not public.

"The management has offered a better pay rise than other mining firms in the country," said the company source. "The union had demanded a rise using the labour market standard in North America instead of the labor market in Indonesia."

Indonesia's economy, the biggest in Southeast Asia, is powering along at over six percent growth this year, driven by resource exports and buoyant consumer demand, though the Papua region is among the poorest in the sprawling archipelago.

Shares of Freeport were up 1.8 percent to $44.28 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Additional reporting by Michael Taylor in JAKARTA, Carrie Ho in SHANGHAI and Manolo Serapio in SINGAPORE, Steve James in New York; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Tim Dobbyn)