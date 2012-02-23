Freeport Indonesia workers halt mining - union

JAKARTA Feb 23 Thousands of workers at Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's Indonesia unit stopped working on Thursday following an unresolved dispute with management, union official Virgo Solossa said.

The move comes after miners at Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg, the world's largest gold mine and second biggest copper mine, returned to work last month after ending a three-month strike that crippled output.

"We put down our working tools this afternoon because the management didn't abide by the deal we agreed in December," Solossa said. He said the stoppage would continue until the firm's executives changed the board of management.

Arizona-based Freeport has had a force majeure in place since last October on some concentrate exports from the mine.

The strike ended on Dec 14 with a deal for a pay increase, allowing workers to gradually return to work, but the force majeure has yet to be officially lifted.