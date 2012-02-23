UPDATE 1-Freeport: Violence disrupts work at Indonesia mine

* Company says "work interruptions" at Grasberg gold mine
* Union says walkout over unresolved issues
* Freeport stock drops 0.9 percent
JAKARTA, Feb 23 Intimidation and violence
by some workers against others who did not take part in last
year's three-month strike at Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc's vast Grasberg gold mine have interrupted
resumption of normal operations, the company said on Thursday.
The accusation by the U.S. mining giant came hours after a
union official said thousands of workers had walked off the job
over an unresolved issue with the company.
"We are experiencing work interruptions in connection with
our efforts to resume normal operations," spokesman Eric
Kinneberg said in a statement from Freeport headquarters in
Phoenix.
"PTFI (Freeport's Indonesian subsidiary) is complying with
the terms of the recent collective labor agreement with its
union," he said in an email. "Certain of the returning workers
have engaged in acts of violence and intimidation against
nonstriking workers and supervisory personnel."
The email said the company was working with the Jakarta
government and the union to resolve the dispute.
Thousands of workers at the mine in central Papua stopped
working earlier on Thursday following an unresolved dispute with
management, union official Virgo Solossa said.
The move comes after miners at Grasberg, the world's largest
gold mine and second-biggest copper mine, returned to work last
month after ending a three-month strike that crippled output.
Freeport has had a force majeure in place since last October
on some concentrate exports from the mine, meaning that terms of
its contracts with customers are not in effect.
The Grasberg strike ended on Dec. 14 with a deal for a pay
increase, allowing workers to gradually return to work, but the
force majeure has yet to be officially lifted.
Freeport's stock was down 0.9 percent at $43.74 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.