Freeport Indonesia copper exports seen declining over next 6 months

JAKARTA Jan 26 U.S. mining firm
Freeport-McMoRan Inc is expected to export 500,000
tonnes of copper concentrate from its Indonesian operations over
the next six months, down 100,000 tonnes from the previous six
months, a company official said.
The official from Freeport's Indonesian unit, who made the
comment late on Sunday and declined to be named, did not give a
reason for the expected fall in exports.
The Indonesian government on Sunday extended Freeport's
permit to continue shipping copper concentrate for another six
months after the miner announced a site for a new copper
smelter.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Ed Davies)