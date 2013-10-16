Freeport Indonesia, union reach tentative agreement in pay talks

JAKARTA Oct 16 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc and its Indonesian union workers have reached a
tentative agreement in pay talks for the 2013-2015 period, the
company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The deadline for a deal between workers and management at
Freeport's Grasberg mine in Papua, the world's second- biggest
copper mine, was supposed to be earlier this month, with one
union warning it could order workers to strike.
"We welcome the outcome of these negotiations which has been
reached peacefully without having to go through a strike,"
Freeport Indonesia Workers Union chairman Sudiro said.
Freeport Indonesia employs about 24,000 workers including
contractors and staff. About three-quarters are union members.
Once all terms are agreed upon, the new labour agreement
will be retroactive to October 1, 2013. Freeport expects the
negotiating team to settle the remaining details before the end
of October.