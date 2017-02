JAKARTA Oct 17 Freeport Indonesia said on Monday it has completely stopped metals output at Grasberg, the world's second biggest copper mine, because of security concerns and blocked supply lines to the remote mine.

The firm said earlier on Monday that its main pipe carrying copper from the giant Grasberg mine to its port has been cut, which would lead to a significant loss in production. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)