RPT-UPDATE 1-Freeport Indonesia union pay demand "excessive"-CEO

NEW YORK/JAKARTA, Nov 16 Striking union workers
at Freeport Indonesia's giant Grasberg copper mine are sticking
to pay demands for $7.50 an hour, a wage request deemed
"excessive" by the U.S. miner's chief executive.
In a question-and-answer session at Dahlman Rose & Co's
Second Annual Global Metals, Mining & Materials Conference in
New York, Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's chief
executive, Richard Adkerson, said his company was firmly
committed to working in good faith with the union but that the
wage demands "have been excessive by an extraordinary amount."
"We are proposing a very generous increase of 35 percent over
two years, but they are asking for multiples of that," Adkerson
said. "It's hard to understand where the numbers are coming
from."
Miners at Grasberg, the world's second biggest copper mine,
have been on strike since mid-September, leading Freeport to
declare a force majeure on concentrate shipments last month.
The country's new energy minister Jero Wacik told reporters
in Bali on Wednesday that the two sides were closer to a pay
deal, with the union having reduced its demand to $4.00 an hour
and the company having raised its offer to $3.09 an hour.
Union official Virgo Solossa told Reuters that the union
would reconsider if the company offered above $6.00 an hour,
which would be up from current pay of around $2.00 an hour for
workers.
Wacik said the government, which owns a minority stake in
Freeport Indonesia, was trying to help achieve a deal and urged
the firm to loosen its position to end the strike.
Adkerson confirmed that the union will extend its work
stoppage through Dec. 15, adding that the social unrest and
property damage resulting from the strike action was "really
sad."
"Everyone is losing. The Indonesian government is missing out
on $8 million a day on royalties and taxes," he said.
The strike has severely disrupted the company's production.
Freeport has also suffered sabotage to pipelines to its port and
worker blockades on supply routes for fuel and food to the
remote mountain mine in Papua.
Violence has escalated during the strike in a region seeing a
long-running and low-level separatist insurgency, with
unidentified gunmen on Wednesday shooting at both a security car
on a Freeport mining road and a shipping container.
Adkerson also commented on the strike situation at Peru's No.
3 copper mine Cerro Verde, where a six-week-old wage dispute has
had an impact on production rates.
"This is a strike where we are coming together. The impact on
production has not been significant and we are closing in on a
resolution," he said.
