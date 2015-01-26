版本:
Freeport's 2015 Indonesian copper concentrate output seen up 43 pct

JAKARTA Jan 26 U.S. mining firm Freeport-McMoRan Inc is expected to produce 2 million tonnes of copper concentrate from its Indonesian operations in 2015, up from 1.4 million tonnes in 2014, a mining ministry official said on Monday.

"Last year they only gained permission to export in July and production was also temporarily halted because their stockpiles were full," Director General of Coal and Minerals Sukhyar, who goes by one name, told reporters, referring to the forecast 43 percent increase in Freeport's output this year.

Freeport said on Sunday it expected to export 500,000 tonnes of copper concentrate over the next six months from its giant Grasberg mining complex in Papua, after getting an extension to its permit to continue shipping from Indonesia.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Alan Raybould)
