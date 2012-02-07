Police say officer killed near Freeport Indonesia mine

JAKARTA Feb 7 Unidentified gunmen killed
a police officer on patrol near Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
Inc's mine in Indonesia on Tuesday in the latest
violence to hit the world's second largest copper mine, police
and a company spokesman said.
The shooting took place in central Papua about 50 miles (80
km) southeast of the Grasberg mine, which is slowly getting back
to normal after a three-month strike that shook labor relations
in southeast Asia's largest economy.
Freeport Indonesia spokesman Ramdani Sirait declined to
comment on whether the shooting, on the East Levee Road, had
affected the mine's operation but he said the road had been
cordoned off as police investigated.
Gunmen have killed 14 people and injured 50 others since
July 2009, Freeport said in January. The toll includes workers,
security officers and illegal miners but it is unclear who is
behind the attacks.
"There was a shootout between our men and the unidentified
gunmen and one of our personnel died," national police spokesman
Mochammad Taufik told reporters. "The officer was wearing a
helmet but he was shot in the head just below the helmet."
The patrol of 10 officers got a tip-off about the movement
of unidentified people south of Grasberg and searched the area
near the East Levee road.