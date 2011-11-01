Freeport Indonesia says no concentrate stocks at port

JAKARTA Nov 1 Freeport Indonesia said on Tuesday that it had no further concentrate stockpiles left for shipping at its port in Papua near its giant Grasberg copper mine.

No concentrate was heading from the world's second biggest copper mine to the port in the remote Papua region, the firm said earlier on Tuesday. It declared a force majeure last week on some concentrate sales. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)