Freeport Indonesia says no concentrate stocks at port

JAKARTA Nov 1 Freeport Indonesia said on Tuesday that it had no further concentrate stockpiles left for shipping at its port in Papua near its giant Grasberg copper mine.
No concentrate was heading from the world's second biggest copper mine to the port in the remote Papua region, the firm said earlier on Tuesday. It declared a force majeure last week on some concentrate sales. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
E*Trade not moving to match Schwab's price cuts -CFO
NEW YORK, Feb 7 Discount brokerage E*Trade does not plan to follow its competitor Charles Schwab's price cuts, the online trading platform's chief financial officer said on Tuesday at Credit Suisse's Financial Services Forum.
BRIEF-LOGISTICARE AND LYFT ANNOUNCE NATIONWIDE PARTNERSHIP
* LOGISTICARE-PARTNERSHIP ALLOWS ELIGIBLE RIDERS TO REQUEST ON-DEMAND SERVICES PROVIDED BY LYFT THROUGH CO'S COMMERCIAL, STATE, MANAGED CARE ORGANIZATION CLIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: