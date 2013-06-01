Indonesia expects Freeport stoppage will last 2 months - company

Azul prices Brazilian portion of IPO at 21 reais/share
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
JAKARTA, June 1 An independent investigation of a tunnel collapse at Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc's Indonesian unit is expected to last two months, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Saturday.
"They are indicating to us that they will be completing the investigation in two months," Freeport Indonesia Corporate Communications chief Daisy Primayanti said, confirming that the company was not allowed to resume production at the world's second largest copper mine until the investigations were complete.
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
LONDON, April 11 Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE said on Tuesday that Bristol-Myers Squibb's immunotherapy drug Opdivo was not worth using on the state health service for treating head and neck cancer due to its high price.
* Jana has yet to speak with Whole Foods management about its plans and is actively attempting to engage with CEO John Mackey- CNBC reporter, citing sources Source