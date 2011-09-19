Freeport union says strike still on, some output restarted

JAKARTA, Sept 19 Workers at Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg mine have yet to agree a pay deal with the company and are still on a month-long strike, a union official said on Monday.

Some contract workers have returned to operate machinery and restarted limited output at the world's third-biggest copper mine, said the official, Virgo Solossa.

Solossa was responding to comments by Freeport that more than 1,500 workers had returned to work since the weekend. The union had declared a month-long strike for 8,000 workers from Sept 15.

Last week, industry officials said the strike at Freeport McMoRan's Indonesian copper mine and port has delayed around 133,000 tonnes of copper ore concentrate shipments.

Based on the mine's daily output target, the strike potentially cut output of 230,000 tonnes of ore per day, said energy ministry official Thamrin Sihite, after a meeting with Freeport Indonesia's management on Friday. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)