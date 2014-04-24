Freeport profit falls, still working on Indonesia dispute

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
April 24 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc reported a decline in first quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by lower copper prices and a conflict with the government of Indonesia that has halted its copper concentrate exports from the country.
The company said it is working to resolve the dispute, over a new export tax announced in January.
Net income fell to $510 million, or 49 cents a share, from $648 million, or 68 cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $4.99 billion from $4.58 billion, boosted by the company's recent oil and gas acquisitions. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.