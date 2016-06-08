版本:
Freeport says buyers keen on a stake in a portfolio of its assets

June 8 U.S. miner and oil producer Freeport-McMoRan Inc will consider a "broad spectrum" of asset sales and has had interest from parties wanting to buy a stake in a portfolio of its assets, chief financial officer Kathleen Quirk said on Wednesday.

"We have not ruled anything out," Quirk said at the Deutsche Industrials and Materials summit. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)

