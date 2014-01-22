BRIEF-Freeport confident of agreeing export tax issue with Indonesia - CEO

Jan 22 Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc
* Freeport CEO Adkerson says company has not
previously paid any export taxes on copper concentrate from
Indonesia
* Freeport has 'strong desire' not to go to international
arbitration on Indonesia tax issue, rather find 'mutually
agreeable resolution' with government - CEO
* Freeport CEO says despite tax uncertainty, continuing with
underground development plans at Grasberg mine in Indonesia
* Freeport CEO says confident will reach agreement with
Indonesia government on export tax issue
* Freeport CEO says shipped copper concentrate from
indonesia in early january with permits that carried over from
2013
* Freeport may have to scale back indonesia operations over
time if export impasse unresolved as will run out of space to
store produced copper concentrate - CEO
