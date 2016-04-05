Freeport-McMoRan says oil & gas unit CEO stepping down

April 5 Energy and mining company Freeport-McMoRan Inc said the chief executive of its oil and gas unit, Jim Flores, is stepping down as the company restructures the business.

Freeport-McMoRan said it would eliminate all executive management roles at the unit and integrate the financial and administrative roles with the company's corporate functions as it attempts to cut costs. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)