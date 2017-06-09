Activist Icahn reduces stake in miner Freeport-McMoRan

TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn
reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's
biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June
6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory
filing on Friday.
In 2015, the billionaire investor took a large stake in the
Phoenix, Arizona-based company, saying Freeport was undervalued.
Last year, Freeport pledged to cut its debt in half, and is
now very close to that target with "a bit over $11 billion in
net debt," Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Quirk said via
webcast a Deutsche Bank conference this week.
Its debt load had ballooned to $20.1 billion at the end of
2015, reflecting two big oil and natural gas acquisitions. To
reduce the debt, Freeport sold assets valued at more than $6
billion in 2016.
Icahn held 91.6 million Freeport shares as of June 6, a
filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed.
Based on Freeport's closing stock price of $12.36
in New York, that holding is worth approximately $1.13 billion.
In a Nov. 23 filing, Icahn disclosed that his stake had
dropped to about 7.2 percent, or 104 million shares, from an 8.8
percent holding previously.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)