UPDATE 3-Freeport 'on path' to new Indonesia mine deal this year, CFO says

By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, June 9 Freeport-McMoRan Inc,
the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, is "on a path"
to get a new mining deal with Indonesia this year for its giant
Grasberg mine, Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Quirk said on
Thursday.
The Arizona-based company resumed copper concentrate exports
from Grasberg, the world's second-biggest copper mine, in April
after a 15-week outage related to a government dispute over
mining rights. Freeport had planned to ramp up production, which
was cut by around two-thirds during the outage.
Freeport shares gained 2.9 percent to $12.06 on Thursday.
Jakarta halted Freeport's copper concentrate exports in
January, under new rules that require miners to adopt a special
license, pay new taxes and royalties, divest a 51 percent stake
in their operations and relinquish arbitration rights.
Freeport, whose current contract runs until 2021 with two
10-year extensions, will only agree to a license accompanied by
an investment stability agreement that replicates current legal
and fiscal certainty, Quirk said.
"We think we're on a path to be able to get that resolved
during this year and that's our top priority," Quirk said via
webcast from a Deutsche Bank conference.
Without the agreement, Freeport is unlikely to continue
investing in the country, she said, noting the company has
already spent $3 billion on a project to transitions Grasberg to
underground from open pit mining.
Production from the project, about half complete, is
targeted for 2018 or 2019, she said.
The government will meet Freeport next Wednesday for further
talks and negotiations could be concluded by October 2017,
Teguh Pamuji, secretary general at Indonesia's energy and mining
ministry told reporters on Friday.
"The important thing is the substance, which will cover
regulations and documents that will make them comfortable and
give security for them to operate in Indonesia," he said.
Meantime, Freeport is grappling with labor problems.
Its contractor-dominated workforce in Indonesia has been
reduced to approximately 26,000 workers currently from about
33,000 at the start of 2017.
Following the export restrictions, Freeport furloughed some
3,000 workers in the first quarter, Quirk said, sparking a
strike and high levels of absenteeism. Freeport later deemed
that approximately 3,000 full-time employees and 1,000
contractors had resigned, Quirk said.
Quirk said Freeport is training additional workers and
"offering opportunities for those workers that are deemed to
have resigned to be able to apply for open positions through
contractor companies."
While the union said its strike would extend into June,
Freeport has not seen additional absenteeism that would cause it
to assume the workers had resigned, she added.
The union, which began a 30-day strike on May 1, said on May
20 that it would extend the strike for a second month.
