Union to press for Freeport mine worker rights on Indonesia visit
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为"全面贸易战"
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
2017年8月2日 / 晚上9点02分 / 1 天前

Union to press for Freeport mine worker rights on Indonesia visit

Susan Taylor

2 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A trade union said on Wednesday that it will press Indonesia's government to reinstate thousands of striking workers at Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Grasberg mine when union officials visit the Southeast Asian country next week.

IndustriALL Global Union said in an emailed statement that it would formally announce plans on Thursday for its mission to support striking workers at Grasberg, the world's second-largest copper mine, and a smelter jointly owned and operated by Freeport and Mitsubishi Materials.

Arizona-based Freeport, the world's biggest publicly-traded copper miner, has repeatedly said it has acted on labor issues in accordance with Indonesian law and its labor contract.

Following export restrictions related to a permit dispute, Freeport furloughed some 3,000 workers in Indonesia earlier this year, which prompted a strike and high levels of absenteeism.

Freeport later deemed that approximately 3,000 full-time and 1,000 contract employees who were absent had "voluntarily resigned."

An estimated 5,000 workers at Grasberg have extended their strike for a fourth month, to the end of August.

The union said it would meet with senior management from Freeport's Indonesian unit and heads of the affected Indonesian unions in Jakarta on Aug. 10. Union representatives would also meet with officials from Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Manpower during the Aug. 8-11 visit.

IndustriALL said it wants the government to declare Freeport's furlough illegal, while recognizing that workers went on a legal and legitimate strike and did not "voluntarily resign."

The union has previously said 309 workers at PT Smelting were also deemed to have "voluntarily resigned" after taking part in a strike. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; editing by Grant McCool)

