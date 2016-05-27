Citic Metal in talks to buy Freeport Americas stake - Bloomberg

May 27 China's Citic Metal Co is in talks with Freeport-McMoRan Inc to buy a minority stake in the miner's North and South American operations, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The stake, which may comprise about 20 percent of Freeport's assets in the Americas, could fetch about $2 billion, Bloomberg said.(bloom.bg/1Z5fxeW)

Freeport is in discussions with at least one other investor group for the asset sale and other parties might be interested, Bloomberg said.

Freeport agreed to sell its majority stake in the Tenke copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo to China Molybdenum Co Ltd for $2.65 billion earlier this month.

The miner said it was looking to sell more assets as it tries to cut its debt in half over the next two years and that it would consider selling a minority interest in a package of its other mining assets.

Citic Metal and Freeport Mc-MoRan could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)