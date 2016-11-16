Freeport confident Tenke sale will close by year-end - CEO

LIMA Nov 16 Freeport-McMoRan Inc is in
talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo's state miner
Gecamines to resolve its opposition to Freeport's $2.65 billion
sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine, chief
executive Richard Adkerson said in an interview on Wednesday.
Gecamines opposes the deal between China Molybdenum
and Freeport, the world's largest publicly-listed
copper producer, but Adkerson is confident the deal will close
by year-end. If the parties cannot reach a resolution, Freeport
is confident it would prevail in arbitration, he said.
