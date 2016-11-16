Freeport confident Tenke sale will close by year-end - CEO

LIMA Nov 16 Freeport-McMoRan Inc is in talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo's state miner Gecamines to resolve its opposition to Freeport's $2.65 billion sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine, chief executive Richard Adkerson said in an interview on Wednesday.

Gecamines opposes the deal between China Molybdenum and Freeport, the world's largest publicly-listed copper producer, but Adkerson is confident the deal will close by year-end. If the parties cannot reach a resolution, Freeport is confident it would prevail in arbitration, he said. (Reporting by Mitra Taj, writing by Susan Taylor, editing by G Crosse)