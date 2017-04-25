Miner Freeport's sales take hit from Indonesia export ban

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
TORONTO, April 25 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly listed copper miner, reported first-quarter results on Tuesday that reflected a months-long Indonesian export ban at its massive Grasberg mine, which clipped sales.
Freeport, which resumed copper concentrate exports from Indonesia on April 21 after gaining a temporary permit, said adjusted profit was $220 million, or 15 cents a share, in the first quarter. That compares with an adjusted loss of $196 million, or 16 cents per share, in the same period last year.
The export ban, which began Jan. 12, meant deferred sales of 190 million pounds of copper and 280,000 ounces of gold in the first quarter, Freeport said. It posted consolidated sales of 809 million pounds of copper, 182,000 ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.