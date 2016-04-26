UPDATE 3-Freeport confident of more copper asset sales by mid-year- CEO

(Recasts with CEO comments from conference call)
By Nicole Mordant
April 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc expects to
have agreed $3 billion worth of asset sales by mid-year, its
chief executive said on Tuesday, as the U.S. miner and oil
producer tries to whittle down a nearly $21 billion debt pile he
described as "a killer."
Freeport, which is the world's biggest listed copper
producer, has already entered into agreements this year to sell
$1.4 billion worth of assets, leaving another $1.6 billion's
worth to transact by end-June.
Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said Freeport was in
"advanced discussions" on a number of its copper assets, but
declined to name them. Freeport owns a number of world-class
copper assets, including the Grasberg mine in Indonesia and the
Cerro Verde mine in Peru.
"The scarcity of quality assets in the copper business is
attracting significant interest from potential purchasers who
share our longer term positive view of the marketplace," he said
on a conference call.
While the Phoenix, Arizona-based company expressed
confidence in selling mining assets it also revealed a plan to
cut about a quarter of workers in its oil and gas business after
failing to sell that unit.
It said it would record a charge of about $40 million in the
second quarter related to the job cuts and other restructuring
costs.
Shares in Freeport, which were weaker earlier in the day
after it reported a deep quarterly loss, were last flat at
$11.27.
The company, which is under pressure from activist investor
Carl Icahn to cut costs and debt, said its total debt rose to
$20.8 billion at the end of March from $20.4 billion on Dec. 31.
"Our company is over-leveraged," Adkerson said. "This kind
of debt is a killer."
Freeport said in February that it was open to selling any of
its copper assets at the right price to help it slash debt by
between $5 billion and $10 billion.
Earlier on Tuesday, Freeport said its net loss nearly
doubled to $4.18 billion, or $3.35 per share, compared with a
loss of $2.47 billion, or $2.38 per share, a year earlier.
After adjusting for charges of $4 billion, mainly related to
it reducing the value of its oil assets, Freeport reported a
loss of $197 million or 16 cents a share - in line with
analysts' expectations of 17 cents a share.
Revenue fell 15.1 percent to $3.53 billion.
(Additional reporting by Vishaka George and Kanika Sikka in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silv, Alden Bentley and Marguerita
Choy)