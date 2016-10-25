Miner Freeport-McMoRan returns to profit after nearly 2 years

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Diversified U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc swung to a profit after seven quarters of losses, helped by cost cutting and asset sales to combat a weakened commodity market.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders was $217 million, or 16 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $3.83 billion, or $3.58 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue for the world's biggest publicly listed copper producer rose 14.6 percent to $3.88 billion. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.