Freeport-McMoran reports quarterly profit vs. year-earlier loss

Jan 25 Diversified U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, when it recorded $4.1 billion in one-time charges.

The company said on Wednesday net income attributable to shareholders was $292 million, or 21 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $4.08 billion, or $3.47 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the world's biggest publicly listed copper producer rose 24.5 percent to $4.38 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
