Freeport-McMoran reports quarterly profit vs. year-earlier loss

BRIEF-Kemet Corp sees 2018, 2019 and 2020 capex $44 mln each
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
Jan 25 Diversified U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, when it recorded $4.1 billion in one-time charges.
The company said on Wednesday net income attributable to shareholders was $292 million, or 21 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $4.08 billion, or $3.47 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue for the world's biggest publicly listed copper producer rose 24.5 percent to $4.38 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Kemet Corp sees FY 2018, FY 2019 and FY 2020 capital expenditure of $44 million each - SEC filing
* Pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5.6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6.25/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Callon Petroleum Company announces death of chairman and chief executive officer, Fred L. Callon