版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 08:32 BJT

Freeport-McMoran in settlement over uranium mine cleanup on Navajo land

WASHINGTON Jan 17 Freeport-McMoRan Inc has entered into an agreement with the U.S. government and the Navajo Nation for the cleanup of 94 abandoned uranium mines on Navajo land, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Under the settlement, valued at more than $600 million, Freeport-McMoRan units Cyprus Amax Minerals Co and Western Nuclear Inc will perform the work and the United States will contribute approximately half of the costs, the department said in a statement.

The settlement terms are outlined in a proposed consent decree filed on Tuesday in federal court in Phoenix. The Navajo Nation encompasses parts of Utah, New Mexico and Arizona. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐