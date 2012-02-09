New Issue-Freeport-McMoRan Copper Gold sold $3 bln

Feb 9 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc on Wednesday sold $3 billion of three-part senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: FREEPORT-MCMORAN COPPER & GOLD INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 1.40 PCT MATURITY 02/13/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.857 FIRST PAY 08/13/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 1.449 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/13/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 110 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.15 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.880 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 2.175 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/13/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $2 BLN COUPON 3.55 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.747 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.58 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/13/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 160 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS