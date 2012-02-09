版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五 00:40 BJT

New Issue-Freeport-McMoRan Copper Gold sold $3 bln

Feb 9 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc
 on Wednesday sold $3 billion of three-part senior
unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: FREEPORT-MCMORAN COPPER & GOLD INC 	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 1.40 PCT    MATURITY    02/13/2015   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.857   FIRST PAY   08/13/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 1.449 PCT    SETTLEMENT  02/13/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 110 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 2.15 PCT    MATURITY    03/01/2017   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.880   FIRST PAY   09/01/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 2.175 PCT    SETTLEMENT  02/13/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 135 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS	
   	
TRANCHE 3	
AMT $2 BLN      COUPON 3.55 PCT    MATURITY    03/01/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.747   FIRST PAY   09/01/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 3.58 PCT     SETTLEMENT  02/13/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 160 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

