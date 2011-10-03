Freeport says Peru mine production not hurt by strike

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Oct 3 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc (FCX.N) said supervisory staff and volunteers are operating its Cerro Verde mine in Peru and production has not been hurt by a strike.
"Production of copper and molybdenum concentrates have not been materially affected by the strike that began on Sept. 29," spokesman Eric Kinneberg told Reuters in an e-mail.
"We will continue negotiating a new labor contract to replace the one that expired on Aug. 31, 2011," he said.
Talks last Friday failed to end a strike at the giant pit, which churns out 2 percent of the global copper supply.
Kinneberg said Cerro Verde is operating "with supervisory and personnel that volunteered to work under strike conditions."
In what appeared to be a bid to pressure the U.S. company to reach a pact to raise pay for workers, Peru's government upheld a ruling that declared the strike legal. That gives the union the right to formally ask the government to establish a wage settlement that would end the walkout. (Reporting by Steve James, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.