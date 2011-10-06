Dispute drags on a week into Freeport Peru strike

* Govt. says union, company to meet Friday in Arequipa

By Caroline Stauffer

LIMA, Oct 6 There appears to be no end in sight to an increasingly bitter wage dispute at Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX.N) Cerro Verde mine in Peru a week after workers walked off the job, authorities said on Thursday.

Freeport's spokesman declined to comment on negotiations, while a government official said the state would engage both sides in dialogue until the dispute is resolved at the mine that produces 2 percent of the world's copper.

"The workers say they want to talk and we are scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT)," said Miguel Angel Huamon, who is leading the negotiations for Peru's labor ministry in the southern region of Arequipa, near the mine.

Leftist President Ollanta Humala's government has deemed the strike legal for the first time in Cerro Verde's 40-year history, leading the union on Monday to ask the government to define a settlement.

But Huamon said the government's goal is to instead broker a deal with the union and the company, which has also seen its Grasberg mine in Indonesia, the world's No. 3 copper mine, hit by a walkout. [ID:nL3E7L61B1]

"The principal of collective negotiation is that both sides have to resolve their problem, the authorities barely participate," Huamon said.

The two strikes are yet another sign that workers want a bigger share of corporate profits swollen by hit metals prices.

Union leaders say they aim to paralyze output at Cerro Verde, which produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010, though Freeport spokesman Eric Kinneberg says production has not been "materially affected."

Cerro Verde has been "legally operating" the facility with approximately 600 personnel that volunteered to work under strike conditions, Kinneberg said. He said the mine normally has 2,000 employees.

Union leader Leoncio Amudio, however, said that some 350 people were currently working at the mine and claimed the company was no longer cooperating in negotiations.

"We've been to Lima and they (Cerro Verde) told us if we don't stop the strike there won't be an offer or dialogue," he said.

Kinneberg has previously said the company will continue negotiating a new labor contract at Cerro Verde to replace the one that expired on Aug. 31, 2011. (Additional reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Marguerita Choy)