Dispute drags on a week into Freeport Peru strike

By Caroline Stauffer
LIMA, Oct 6 There appears to be no end in sight
to an increasingly bitter wage dispute at Freeport-McMoRan's
(FCX.N) Cerro Verde mine in Peru a week after workers walked
off the job, authorities said on Thursday.
Freeport's spokesman declined to comment on negotiations,
while a government official said the state would engage both
sides in dialogue until the dispute is resolved at the mine
that produces 2 percent of the world's copper.
"The workers say they want to talk and we are scheduled for
tomorrow (Friday) at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT)," said Miguel Angel
Huamon, who is leading the negotiations for Peru's labor
ministry in the southern region of Arequipa, near the mine.
Leftist President Ollanta Humala's government has deemed
the strike legal for the first time in Cerro Verde's 40-year
history, leading the union on Monday to ask the government to
define a settlement.
But Huamon said the government's goal is to instead broker
a deal with the union and the company, which has also seen its
Grasberg mine in Indonesia, the world's No. 3 copper mine, hit
by a walkout. [ID:nL3E7L61B1]
"The principal of collective negotiation is that both sides
have to resolve their problem, the authorities barely
participate," Huamon said.
The two strikes are yet another sign that workers want a
bigger share of corporate profits swollen by hit metals
prices.
Union leaders say they aim to paralyze output at Cerro
Verde, which produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010, though
Freeport spokesman Eric Kinneberg says production has not been
"materially affected."
Cerro Verde has been "legally operating" the facility with
approximately 600 personnel that volunteered to work under
strike conditions, Kinneberg said. He said the mine normally
has 2,000 employees.
Union leader Leoncio Amudio, however, said that some 350
people were currently working at the mine and claimed the
company was no longer cooperating in negotiations.
"We've been to Lima and they (Cerro Verde) told us if we
don't stop the strike there won't be an offer or dialogue," he
said.
Kinneberg has previously said the company will continue
negotiating a new labor contract at Cerro Verde to replace the
one that expired on Aug. 31, 2011.
