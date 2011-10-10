Peru's Cerro Verde union says strike talks failing

* No advance after second consecutive meeting in Arequipa

* Freeport says legally operating mine with 600 personnel

LIMA Oct 10 An indefinite strike ran into its 12th day at Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX.N) Peruvian copper mine Cerro Verde on Monday after government-brokered talks failed to make progress, a union leader said.

Union members at the mine, which produces 2 percent of the world's copper, downed tools on Sept. 29 to demand a new labor contract with higher wages. The company has kept the mine operating with 600 volunteers.

"The meeting is over, there was no agreement, we just have to keep (trying to) move forward," said union leader Leoncio Amudio, who attends the negotiations from the southern city of Arequipa, near the mine.

Amudio said the union would approach the international labor organization in Lima as well as the labor commission in Congress, looking for backing.

Leftist President Ollanta Humala's government has already deemed the strike legal for the first time in Cerro Verde's 40-year history. That gave the union hope the new government would be more sympathetic to organized labor, and allowed workers to ask the government to resolve the dispute.

But authorities say they will continue to push both sides to reach an agreement.

Cerro Verde produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010 in Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer behind neighboring Chile. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)