UPDATE 2-Freeport Peru concentrator plant halted-workers

By Caroline Stauffer and Patricia Velez

LIMA, Oct 20 The concentrator plant at Freeport-McMoRan's ( FCX.N ) Cerro Verde copper mine in Peru halted due to technical failure, two workers at the mine said on Thursday, but the company said overall output was not much affected.

Unionized workers at the mine that churns out 2 percent of the world's copper have been on an indefinite pay strike since Sept. 29. What were thought to be the final government-brokered talks ended without an agreement on Thursday.

Cerro Verde has been operating with personnel who the company says volunteered to work under strike conditions since 1,100 union members laid down their tools.

Two of these volunteer workers told Reuters the concentrator plant, capable of processing 120,000 tonnes per day, had been paralyzed since Wednesday and would take three or four days to repair.

"There has been a problem with the primary crusher, some parts broke down, it's been stopped for 60 hours," said a worker at the plant who declined to be name as he was not authorized to speak with the press.

But Freeport-McMoRan said the mine's concentrator and leach pad have been operating at near capacity levels. Output has therefore not been "materially impacted," since the strike began, spokesman Eric Kinneberg said in an e-mail.

"The (concentrator) downtime is associated with routine maintenance and unrelated to the strike activities," he said.

Kinneberg said Cerro Verde ( CVE.LM ) has been mining at two thirds its normal daily rate of 200,000 tonnes per day due to the strike. It produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010.

The mine is currently operating with 600 workers, whereas it normally employs 2,000 people. Analysts predict Cerro Verde's output will slow in the fourth quarter of this year.

Peru's government declared the strike legal, enabling the government to settle the wage dispute. Peru has also ordered Cerro Verde to pay a fine for continuing to operate during a legal strike.

The Cerro Verde union launched a hunger strike on Monday, hoping to pressure the government to step in and resolve the dispute. Members said Thursday's talks yielded no progress.

"The meeting lasted 15 minutes. The company has had the same position forever," union leader William Camacho said..