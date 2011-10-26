UPDATE 1-Peru union rejects Freeport's arbitration plea

* Union and company far apart on wages

* Unions wants government involved

By Teresa Cespedes

LIMA, Oct 26 The union at the Peruvian copper mine Cerro Verde said Wednesday it rejected a request it received from the mine's owner, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N), to go into labor arbitration that would end a month-old strike.

Union officials said they prefer the regional government of Arequipa to be involved in defining a new wage accord.

"We reject this arbitration request," said Leoncio Amudio, who leads the union.

He said arbitration could drag on for up to 60 days and it would be faster if the government intervenes to establish a new labor agreement.

"We only have capacity to keep on (striking) for another 15 to 20 days," he said.

A regional official said arbitration could not go forward without the union's consent.

Workers want an 11 percent raise while the company has offered 3 percent.

The mine produces 2 percent of the world's copper and Freeport, which controls it, has said output has not been "materially impacted" because it is operating with staff who volunteered to work under strike conditions.

Analysts, however, have said production was being squeezed at least a bit.

Freeport could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday about the union's statement. (Additional reporting by Julie Gordon in Toronto)