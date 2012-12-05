版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 00:49 BJT

Freeport-McMoRan says opinion on copper unchanged

Dec 5 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold is not diminishing its outlook on copper "in any fashion" despite a blockbuster $9 billion deal to acquire oil and gas assets, Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said on Wednesday.

Adkerson, on a conference call with analysts, said the company's goal is to diversify while retaining a strong position in mining.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐