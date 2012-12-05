版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 00:36 BJT

Plains CEO says Freeport deal saves gas assets

Dec 5 Plains Exploration & Production Co will not have to sell gas assets to fund a recent acquisition as a result of its deal to sell itself to Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, the chief executive of Plains said on Wednesday.

On a conference call to discuss the deal, Jim Flores also said he was bullish on natural gas prices from 2015 onward.

