Freeport-McMoRan to buy Plains, McMoRan Exploration for $9 bln

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
Dec 5 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said on Wednesday it would acquire Plains Exploration & Production Co and McMoRan Exploration Co in two separate deals for $9 billion in cash and stock.
Freeport said it would buy Plains for $6.9 billion in cash and stock. It would buy McMoRan Exploration for $2.1 billion cash after taking into account the stake in McMoRan that Freeport already owns.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources