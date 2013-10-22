版本:
Freeport profit dips as metal prices fall

Oct 22 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc reported a decline in quarterly earnings on Tuesday as lower metal prices weighed on results.

Net income slipped to $821 million, or 79 cents a share, from $824 million, or 86 cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $6.17 billion from $4.42 billion.
