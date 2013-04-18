Freeport profit falls on costs, lower copper price

April 18 Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's first-quarter profit fell 15 percent, as higher costs and lower copper prices outweighed stronger copper production.

Net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter was $648 million, or 68 cents per share, compared with $764 million, or 80 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue fell slightly to $4.58 billion, compared with $4.61 billion in the first quarter of 2012.